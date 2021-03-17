Inmate lawsuits blame California for spreading infections

The family blames a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer last year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a 61-year-old California inmate who died of the coronavirus sued state corrections officials Tuesday.

The family blames a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer last year.

His family’s attorneys said it’s the first such federal civil rights lawsuit stemming from officials’ decision to transfer 122 inmates from the California Institute for Men near Los Angeles to the prison north of San Francisco in late May. But a class-action lawsuit is pending in Marin County Superior Court on behalf of other San Quentin inmates infected in what state officials have acknowledged was a disastrous, if well-intended, transfer.

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of Epidemiology at UCSF, said people have to remember that dying and getting vaccinated may have nothing to do with each other.