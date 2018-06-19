The steep hills of Newcastle, in Placer County, are home to Trish Robuck's llama ranch. Some compete, others carry packs for hikers, and a few are performers at birthday parties. They learn tricks like hopping through hula hoops and navigating obstacle courses. It's a working ranch that can, at times, resemble a llama circus.

Robuck has trained her fuzzy friends so well that they're house broken. When asked if she could train them to cook dinner, Robuck thought for a long second before saying, "No, they would probably eat it first."

While each one of Robuck's llamas are special to her, there is something extra special about one in particular. About seven years ago, Bella stepped into a gopher hole and broke her leg.

"She got a bone infection, then we had to decide whether or not to euthanize her or amputate," said Robuck.

Robuck decided to amputate, but then had to figure out a way for Bella to be able to walk.

"I was buying all sorts of things," said Robuck, as she rummaged through box after box of braces and other contraptions meant to replace Bella's missing hoof. Nothing seemed to be working.

Then she saw the 2011 movie "Dolphin Tale." It's based on the real-life story of Winter the Dolphin, who lost her tail after becoming stuck in a crab trap. It gave Robuck hope, especially after she discovered that the company that built Winter's prosthetic tail was down the road in Roseville.

Robuck enlisted the help of Michael Carlson, who works for Hanger Clinic.

"Bella didn't spit on me, so I knew we'd work well together," Carlson joked.

It took three prototypes before Bella was walking well.

"That's when we made it out of the permanent materials and let her have it," said Carlson.

Bella has been wearing the prosthetic for more than seven years and during that time she has become an inspiration to some. The Gold Country Amputee Support Group regularly brings new amputees to visit Bella, and the group recently made her their honorary mascot.

"They see Bella and they start talking about it, and they just have a change of attitude," said Robuck.

"Groups like mine get inspired because CArlson did such a great job," said member Rene Dunken.

© 2018 KXTV