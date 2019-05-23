VACAVILLE, Calif. — If you're thinking of mini amusement parks, many places to shop, and cows you must be thinking about Vacaville's 95688 zip code.

Quick Stats:

Population: 39,320

Housing Units: 13,593

Land area: 81.2 square miles

READ ALSO: Inside Lodi's 95240 zip code | Unzipped

Notable Places in the 95688:

Nut Tree Plaza: This 71-acre development combines shops, restaurants, activities, and a small amusement park. It has 399,000 square feet of retail space, 140,000 square feet of office space, 216 apartment units, and a 2-acre amusement park.

It has a bit of history, too. It initially started off as a fruit stand in 1921. It was also the state’s first major road stop.

Old Town Hall: This historic building was constructed in 1907. It originally served as the second jail in the city and was also used as the home for the Vacaville Fire Department then town court. Another interesting fact is that the Old Town Hall housed the first public restroom.

Downtown District: A beautiful strip in downtown filled with more than 400 businesses and numerous locally-owned businesses such as Motoxotica and The Tweed Hut. There's also a lot of great places to grab food while you're here.

For more on the zip code, feel free to visit www.downtownvacaville.com

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Things to do in Roseville, California | Unzipped