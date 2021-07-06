Investigation underway after inmate found dead in cell in Butte County Jail

A corrections officer found 45-year-old Madison Sall unconscious on the bed in his cell around 6:30 p.m. on July 4.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities in Butte County launched an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell on July 4.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer found 45-year-old Madison Sall unconscious on the bed in his cell around 6:30 p.m. on July 4. After getting in the cell and checking on him, officers found Sall wasn’t breathing and appeared to have suffered some kind of medical issue.

Medical staff immediately began trying to resuscitate Sall, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Over the course of their investigation, the sheriff’s office said it has not found any evidence to suggest Sall committed suicide. He was in the cell by himself, and there was no sign of violence prior to him being found unconscious. And investigators said there were no use-of-force incidents involving Sall and jail staff.

Investigators say Sall had been an inmate at the Butte County Jail for several months. He had received undisclosed medical treatment while at the jail and was being housed in the jail's medical unit due to his health-related issues.

This case remains under investigation. A specific cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

