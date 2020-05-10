It's in the mail: California sending ballots to all voters

California has more than 21 million people registered to vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Nov. 3 election could test California's commitment to voting by mail. Californians have been voting by mail for years.

In March, more than 72% of ballots cast in the primary came through the postal service. But voting by mail has not been embraced everywhere, most notably Los Angeles County.

This year, every active registered voter will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before the election. State officials hope it will encourage more people to not vote in person and risk spreading the coronavirus.

November 3 is Election Day and ABC10 has put together everything you'll need to know for when you head to the polls or mail in your ballot.

The November General Election coincides with some new laws, an executive order, and a pandemic that could change the way some people vote.

From local contests to a Presidential race, the ballot will be crammed with no shortage of candidates, propositions, and measures.

