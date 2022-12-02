Search on for Jacob Jardine, 2, in car when it was stolen

Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries around 4 a.m. in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen early Sunday.

Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries around 4 a.m. in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

Investigators did not release any suspect description.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, they are trying to contact a 29-year-old named Luong "Tammy" Huynh.

"We believe Tammy may have information that will help us locate Jacob Jardine," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7100.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.

Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, officials said.

The Buick has a blue “Baby on Board” sticker on it and temporary paper license plates from Georgia, with the number unknown, police said.

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9