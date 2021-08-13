Jenner campaign: No book, TV deals in works tied to recall

Jenner has faced questions about whether she is running a vanity campaign to advance her entertainment career.

LOS ANGELES — Caitlyn Jenner kicked off a monthlong recall campaign tour by raising new questions about her motive for launching her bid to become California’s next governor.

On a visit to Los Angeles, the former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative book or TV deals connected to her run for office. However — hours later — her campaign issued a statement saying “she has not pursued any money-making ventures in connection with the campaign, such as books or reality TV shows.”

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

