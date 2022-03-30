Jersey Mike's to donate 100% of sales to U.S. Special Olympics

This year marks the sub-company's 12th annual Day of Giving with more than 2,000 Jersey Mike's restaurants participating nationwide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike's is donating 100% of their sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Proceeds from every single sale on Wednesday will also support sending local state programs right here in California to the games.

"Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

This year marks the sub-company's 12th annual Day of Giving where more than 2,000 Jersey Mike's restaurants nationwide will be donating their proceeds to a single cause. Since the restaurant's Month of Giving began in 2011, they have been able to raise more than $47 million for various local charities. This year, they hope to raise over $10 million.

Customers are invited to place their orders in-store, online through the website, or through the Jersey Mike's app.

A list of all the Jersey Mike's locations in California can be found HERE.