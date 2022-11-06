Placer County Marine Captain 'is and always will be' a hero to his father

Captain John Sax served the Marine Corp for five years and eight months

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A father mourning the tragic death of his son remembers his son as his hero.

U.S. Marine Captain John Sax, 33 of Placer County, was identified as one of the victims of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that crashed in a California desert Wednesday.

Capt. Sax is the son of former Los Angeles Dodger and five-time All Star Steve Sax.

Steve Sax had previously issued a statement confirming his son's death and shared his son's love of flying, family and the Marines.

“Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Dad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield," Steve Sax said, in part, in a statement. "There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

On Sunday, Steve Sax furthered those statements, sharing in an Instagram post that his son was "an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, nephew, cousin and the absolute best son any man could ask for. He is and always will be my hero."

Steve Sax thanked supporters, noting that he was touched by the outpour of love and support for his family. Sax, who has a podcast called "Sax in the Morning," also shared that they'll be replaying previous episodes until he returns, fueled by his son's "legacy and passion for life."

"Make sure you hug those you love a little tighter today, call your kids, call your parents, tell the people you love that you love them today," Sax said on Instagram.

John Sax served the Marine Corp for five years and eight months and was awarded with the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation.

The U.S. Marine Corps identified the five servicemembers on Friday. The Marines died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County. All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station in Camp Pendleton.

Also killed were pilot Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire and three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico.

