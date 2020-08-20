Jones Fire: Latest maps and evacuation information for Nevada County wildfire

Four firefighters have been injured. Five structures have been destroyed since the start of the fire and one has been damaged.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — On day four of the Jones Fire, Cal Fire announced the wildfire is now 705 acres but is only 10% contained.

According to Cal Fire's website, crew continue to work on the dozer line, which they anticipate completion in 12 hours. Getting crews and dozers in the northeast edge of the fire is "critical to stop forward progress."

Four firefighters have been injured. Five structures have been destroyed since the start of the fire and one has been damaged. Evacuation orders are still in place for the area of Jones 49. The area of Newton is under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation centers are located at:

Ready Springs School - 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley, Calif.

Cottage Hill Elementary School - 22600 Kingston Lane, Grass Valley, Calif.

The Grass Valley School District is open for school and its programs after being closed due to the Jones Fire. However, the following school districts are closed:

#JonesFire off Jones Bar Rd, Yuba River Drainage, northwest of Nevada City in Nevada is 705 acres and 10% contained. Unified command: @CALFIRENEU and @NCCFIREhttps://t.co/qnjYB8b2yh pic.twitter.com/due7yZlaDy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 20, 2020

The following roads are closed:

Cement Hill at Daisy Blue Road

Highway 49 at Rush Creek Road

Newton at Discovery Way

Newton at Mckitrick Ranch Road

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

READ MORE ABOUT FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA: