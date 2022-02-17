Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct

The university will be launching a systemwide Title IX assessment following his departure.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations. The CSU Board of Trustees says Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life," said Dr. Joseph I. Castro in a news release. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done."

The move comes amid reports that Castro, while president of Cal State Fresno, didn’t properly follow up on years of complaints of sexual harassment and other accusations against a top official who was allowed to retire. The university will be launching a systemwide Title IX assessment following his departure.

According ABC30, Castro faced criticism about how he handled sexual assault allegations against a Fresno State administrator while he was president of the university.

USA Today reported that he mishandled years of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation complains against the administrator.

“We appreciate Chancellor Castro's cooperation with the Trustees and his decision to step down for the benefit of California State University system," said Board of Trustee Chair, Lillian Kimbell in a news release.

A succession plan to replace Castro is being finalized with the CSU Board of Trustees. Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea will serve as acting chancellor until an interim chancellor is named.

According to CSU, an initiative will be launched to help bring them to "the forefront of Title IX innovation, accountability and response."

Trustees are expected to call for a comprehensive systemwide assessment, with a goal of providing "insights, recommendations and resources to help advance CSU's Title IX and civil rights training, awareness, prevention, intervention, compliance, accountability, and support systems." The assessment is expected to begin at Fresno State University in March.