CALIFORNIA, USA — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law banning the import and sale of alligator and crocodile products.

The judge has also scheduled an April 24 hearing on Louisiana's request for a longer-lasting order.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that it's a first step toward protecting an industry that creates jobs and contributes to coastal restoration.

Online court records show that Mueller granted the request for such an order Sunday, saying both sides had agreed to it. She notes that California is not conceding anything by such

