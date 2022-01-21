x
California

Judge OKs California earlier releases for repeat offenders

The Sacramento Superior Court judge lifted the temporary restraining order she imposed last month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A judge is allowing California to proceed with plans to allow earlier potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. 

The Sacramento Superior Court judge lifted the temporary restraining order she imposed last month. That order temporarily blocked California corrections officials from acting on emergency regulations allowing them to increase good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps. Their daily credits can now increase from half off their sentences to two-thirds off their sentences.

Read the full AP story here.

