Judge limits California governor's powers during coronavirus pandemic

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman tentatively ruled Monday that one of the dozens of executive orders Newsom has issued overstepped his authority.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A judge has preliminarily ordered California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop issuing directives related to the coronavirus that might interfere with state law.

She more broadly barred him from infringing on the state Legislature.

It’s the second time a judge in the same county has reached the conclusion, which runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor’s emergency powers.

Heckman’s decision will become final in 10 days.

Newsom did not immediately comment.

