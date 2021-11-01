x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit

The judge issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said local governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing.

LOS ANGELES — A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

 Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara counties and the city of Oakland argued that the pharmaceutical companies misled both doctors and patients. 

They say the drug makers downplayed the risks of addictions, overdoses and deaths. The drug makers deny wrongdoing and also say opioids are appropriate for many chronic-pain patients.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: Organic matter washing into Folsom Reservoir the cause of discolored Roseville tap water

In Other News

Family, friends remember street vendors killed by teen driver in North Highlands