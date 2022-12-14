Timeline: What happened to Julie and Michael Harding?

Julie Harding was a commander for the CHP's Yuba Sutter area. She was found dead on Dec. 10 in Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

TENNESSEE, USA — A California Highway Patrol commander was found dead in Tennessee in December. While the investigation is ongoing, here's a timeline of what ABC10 knows about Julie Harding's death.

Harding was a commander for the CHP's Yuba Sutter area. She was with the CHP since 1999 and was a commander in the Yuba Sutter area since 2018, according to Officer Ricardo Ortiz, with the California Highway Patrol.

"California Highway Patrol Captain Harding was a current member of the Yuba-Sutter Area Office, and was on leave at the time of her passing," CHP told ABC10 in a statement.

Jan. 9, 2019: Michael and Julie Harding were married on Jan. 9, 2019, according to court documents.

May 23, 2022: Michael and Julie Harding separated on May 23, 2022, according to court documents.

Sept. 26, 2022: Michael Harding, 53, died on Sept. 26, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Kentucky State Police said Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, was found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Kentucky.

Oct. 10, 2022: Natasha Davis, 43, filed a police report with the Murfreesboro Police Department saying Julie Harding trespassed on her property and took a dog owned by Julie and her husband, Michael Harding. Davis said she took custody of the dog when Michael Harding went missing weeks earlier. The officer who took the report from Davis said they were taking out an active warrant for criminal trespass.

Oct. 13, 2022: Davis filed another police report saying Julie Harding was harassing her. Davis said her Netflix account had been hacked and her family accounts had been deleted. Davis said the only two profiles were hers with a picture of a monkey, and another profile named "Julie" with a photo of an angry princess.

Nov. 8, 2022: Thomas O'Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa, was arrested in Sacramento, California, in connection with the death of Michael Harding, according to Kentucky State Police. O'Donnell was arrested on suspicion of killing Michael Harding. He is in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is set to be extradited back to Kentucky, police wrote in a press release.

Dec. 8, 2022: Harding was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and was released the same day, according to Lisa Marchesoni, spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Dec. 10, 2022: Clay County sheriff's deputies found Julie Harding dead.

Dec. 13, 2022: Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the sheriff's office assisted in an arrest at the Sacramento International Airport in connection to the CHP commander who was found dead in Tennessee.

Watch more on ABC10: CHP Yuba-Sutter commander found dead in Tennessee