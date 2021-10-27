Jury awards $17M in deadly shooting by off-duty LAPD officer

The panel in Riverside ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the city of LA and the former officer for the 2019 killing of Kenneth French.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A federal jury has awarded $17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

The panel in Riverside ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the city of LA and the former officer for the 2019 killing of Kenneth French. Salvador Sanchez shot French and wounded his parents after the man knocked him down at the Costco store in Corona.

Sanchez told investigators that he was holding his infant son and thought he had been shot. He was fired last year and has been charged with manslaughter.

