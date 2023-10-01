Kaiser prepares for possible strike after contract with healthcare workers' union expires

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions represents nearly 68,000 healthcare workers in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with Kaiser Permanente and the union that represents nearly 68,000 of its healthcare workers in California are negotiating this weekend to try to avoid a strike after the contract between the healthcare company and the union expired.

As of midnight Sunday, Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are no longer in an active contract. Union officials are planning for a strike starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday if agreements on a new contract are not reached.

In a statement, Kaiser said that the two parties have reached agreements on issues such as a redesigned performance-sharing plan with updated payout opportunities, travel for continuing education, the use of temporary workers such as traveling nurses, tracking of staffing vacancies and dispute resolution.

"We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike, which the Coalition unions have called for starting on Wednesday morning, Oct 4," the statement said in part. "In the case that a strike does begin on Oct. 4, we have contingency plans in place to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike. Our hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. Kaiser Permanente members can get updates on appointments, pharmacy guidance and where to get care on kp.org."

Despite the agreements made so far, both sides remain far apart on some issues.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions accused Kaiser of bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices-- accusations that Kaiser denied.

"Given the urgency of this staffing crisis, frontline healthcare workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they are ready to bargain in good faith over lasting solutions so patients can be safe and get the care they deserve— including the remainder of the weekend and into next week," the coalition said in a statement. "However, no agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices."

The potential strike on Wednesday would impact Kaiser facilities in several states, the union said. In July, union workers picketed and protested across California ahead of the contract's expiration.

If the union goes on strike, it would join the United Auto Workers Union and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists which both have employees striking in California.

