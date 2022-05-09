Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt

The two men killed in the plane crash near Galt were identified as Raley's CFO Ken Mueller of El Dorado Hills and Chief Pilot Richard Conte of Orangevale.

GALT, Calif. — Raley's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Pilot were identified as the two men who were killed in a plane crash near Galt on Sunday.

The county coroner's office identified CFO Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte of Orangevale.

"Our organization is deeply saddened and heartbroken," Raley's said in a statement to ABC10. "At this time, we are focused on supporting their families, friends and our colleagues."

The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento. It was a private orchard in the 12000 block of Christensen Road.

Firefighters had to wade and swim to reach the plane, authorities said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

