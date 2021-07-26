x
California

Shooting at San Joaquin Valley home results in 5 dead

Several deputies were also wounded in the shootout that resulted in the death of a sheriff's deputy, three victims and the shooter.

BAKERSFIELD, Kern County — A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was one of five people killed in a shooting over the weekend in a town just north of Bakersfield.

Kern County sheriff's Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman. Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield. 

The slain deputy's name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday. The Kern County District Attorney's Office tweeted its condolences to the family and friends of the victims killed in the weekend shooting. 

