x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Kin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California law

Under a new California law, the children of a deceased man who said he was molested as a child by a priest have sued the Roman Catholic church.

LOS ANGELES — The children of a deceased man who said he was molested as a child by a priest have sued the Roman Catholic church under a new California law that allows survivors to bring lawsuits for the suffering a loved one endured. 

The family of Jim Bartko filed the lawsuit last week in Alameda County Superior Court against the Diocese of Oakland. Bartko, a University of Oregon athletic department administrator, sued the church in 2020 but the case was dismissed when he died a few days later. His estate sued under a law that allows survivors to collect emotional damages he could have claimed if he prevailed in his case.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch: Here's who is getting sick with COVID in Sacramento County

In Other News

Here's who is getting sick with COVID in Sacramento County