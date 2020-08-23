Virus contributes to possible big California salmon season

The season for the fish also called king salmon was delayed from its scheduled opening, with more than two months of fishing shut down.

SAN FRANCISCO — Anglers and biologists believe California is likely to experience an increase of chinook salmon during the fall run resulting from the coronavirus and fewer fish caught during the summer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported state and federal scientists earlier this year forecast more than 473,000 adult salmon off the San Francisco Bay Area coast from the Sacramento River system, a big jump from 380,000 last year and 224,000 in 2018.

