Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis launching bid for governor

With California Governor Gavin Newsom being termed out, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis is seeking a big promotion in 2026.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis is seeking a big promotion.

Kounalakis, who has been the state's lieutenant governor since 2019, announced Monday morning she's starting a campaign for governor in the 2026 election.

Kounalakis announced her candidacy in a Facebook post, saying: "I will fight fiercely to build a future where everyone — regardless of race, class, or immigration status — has the same opportunity that my family and I had."

Kounalakis is a Democrat and Governor Gavin Newsom will be termed out when his current term ends in 2026.

Kounalakis served as U.S. ambassador to Hungary during the Obama administration.