Kyle Smaine among 2 skiers killed in Japan avalanche

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Kyle Smaine was one of the two skiers killed in a Japan avalanche on Sunday afternoon while backcountry skiing, according to his wife.

Smaine was an American skier based in South Lake Tahoe. His wife, Jenna Dramise posted on Instagram Sunday following his death.

"I know you had the best runs in your life out there in Japan and could never blame you for doing what you loved," Dramise wrote in the post. "Tonight I hope to ride some pow or bikes with you in my dreams. Love your Wife."

Grant Gunderson, a photographer at Mountain Gazette, was on the trip with Smaine and another skier, Adam Ü. Gunderson described the avalanche in a Facebook post as his "absolute worst nightmare scenario."

"Adam, Kyle and the other skier tried to run. Adam was buried 1.5 meters deep for 25 minutes and is unscathed. That is a miracle. The skier buried next to him died from internal injuries. Kyle was thrown 50 meters by the air blast and buried and killed," Gunderson wrote in a Facebook post.

Nagano Prefectural police said the two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who were presumed dead.

Police declined to disclose the skiers’ nationalities and names, saying they are still being verified, but Japanese media reported that one was American and the other Austrian. Police are waiting until the men’s identities are confirmed before confirming their deaths.

Another party of eight foreign skiers, who saw the five engulfed in the avalanche while also skiing outside of the designated ski slope in the area, rushed over to dig them up. Three of the five survived — two uninjured and a third with a shoulder injury. They walked down with the other party, leaving behind the two who were already without vital signs when dug out, police said.

At Nozawa, another ski and hot springs resort elsewhere in the Nagano prefecture, rescuers found the body of a 38-year-old Japanese skier in the forest outside a designated ski slope where he went missing while backcountry skiing with a friend, police said.

An avalanche warning was issued for the area on Sunday following heavy snow since last week.

