LOS ANGELES — A neighborhood is being evacuated in Glendale as crews fight an LA-area brush fire that closed nearby freeways and sent smoke into the air that was visible from Dodger Stadium.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported as a result of the Sunday fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The City of Glendale issued

Glendale Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas says mandatory evacuation orders issued for about 100 homes by The City of Glendale were expected to be lifted by 10 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Roads are also expected to reopen by 10 p.m., the TV station reported. California Highway Patrol closed the 134 Freeway and the 2 Freeway, and recommended people take the 210, 110 or 5 freeways instead.

Three helicopters were dropping water on the blaze, according to the fire department. The fire was burning up a hill and moving toward homes.

Flames appeared to be burning near a home that seemed to be under construction, according to the TV station's video.

The fire department said the blaze has grown to roughly 145,200 square yards and is 25 percent contained.

The fire is less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, where people at a Sunday game could see smoke.

