LA considers sweeping vaccination mandate for businesses

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council debated a far-reaching proposal to require people to have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter a wide range of indoor businesses and venues. Most members spoke supportively of the plan, while acknowledging it had flaws, including questions about the city’s ability to enforce it.
The ordinance expected to be considered again next week would greatly expand restrictions ordered by Los Angeles County public health officials. Business groups warned about safety risks for workers tasked with questioning patrons.
The proposed rules would apply to indoor restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, sports arenas, museums and other locations.
For the full AP story, click HERE.
