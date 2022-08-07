Body of 14-year-old boy who disappeared in Lake Camanche recovered

Authorities began searching for a missing 14-year old boy who disappeared in Lake Camanche around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared in Lake Camanche over the weekend was recovered Monday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says they were out on the water with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and California Highway Patrol Sunday around 7 p.m. searching for a missing 14-year old boy. According to authorities, the boy was last seen about 200 yards offshore.

On Sunday, at around 9:30 p.m., firefighters called off the search and announced they were moving into a body recovery.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was able to locate and recover the missing boy's body from Lake Camanche Monday evening.

Tonight at 7:20 p.m. Calaveras County Sheriff's Dive Team was able to locate and recover the body of the 14-year-old boy... Posted by Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Monday, July 18, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Lodi family: Stillborn baby's remains tossed in the trash at funeral home