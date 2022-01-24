Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care to build wildlife hospital and recovery center

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care anticipates the wildlife hospital will be fully operational by Spring of 2023.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In six months Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) has surpassed its $1 million fundraising goal to build a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital and recovery center.

In November 2021 two LTWC supporters, The Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye, pledged to match up to $500,000 of the contributions after a six-month-old bear cub burned in the Tamarack wildlife escaped.

"Our community of Wildlife Heroes came together to raise more than $500,000 in just six months, satisfying the match and turning our big dream into a big plan," LTWC said in a press release.

LTWC strives to keep wildlife wild and healthy by rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing orphaned and injured animals.

The LTWC anticipates construction for the new wildlife center will begin in Spring of 2022 and that by Spring of 2023, the building will be fully operational.

To learn more about LTWC and becoming a Wildlife Hero click here.

