Large oak tree falls, damages multiple homes and cars in Sonora

SONORA, Calif. — Three homes and four cars were severely damaged after a large oak tree fell on them Thursday evening, according to Tuolumne County Fire Department.

Tuolumne County Fire and Sonora City Fire Department firefighters found the oak tree when responding to calls of a tree falling onto a mobile home park near Wig Wam Road at about 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters checked the surrounding area to see if anyone was hurt but no one was injured by the falling tree.

Red Cross offered to house those impacted but no one took them up on that offer.