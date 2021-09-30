Granite Bay woman finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

The woman found the diamond sitting on top of the ground less than an hour into searching.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Talk about looking down and finding treasure.

A California couple on a recent trip to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas looked down and found a diamond sitting on top of the ground.

Arkansas State Park officials wrote in a press release the 4.38-carat diamond Noreen Wredberg, of Granite Bay, found the largest diamond so far this year in the park. The yellow diamond is about the size of a jellybean.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color'," Park Superintendent Caleb Howell said in the release.

Wredberg was traveling with her husband Michael in the state when they decided to visit the park. When the couple arrived, they started looking around the entrance. That's when Michael had the idea to walk more into the park where it was warming.

About 40 minutes into their search, laying on the ground was the diamond.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” Wredberg said in the release.

According to the park, the couple named the diamond "Lucy's Diamond" after the couple's kitten.

"The name is sentimental to us. Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond," the couple said in the release.

According to the Arkansas State Park website, over 33,100 diamonds have been found by park visitors since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. For comparison, the largest diamond found at the park is the 40.23-carat Uncle Sam, the largest diamond ever unearthed in the U.S.

