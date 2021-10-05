Lassen Volcanic National Park partially reopens as Dixie Fire still burns nearby

Park officials say the entire park is still closed to backpacking and fires.

Portions of the Lassen Volcanic National Park have reopened to the public to visit.

Lassen National Park officials said on Monday, Oct. 4, that the Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway opened eight miles from the southwest entrance to Lassen Peak parking area and 1 mile from the northwest entrance to Loomis Plaza.

In a Facebook post from the park, visitors can see maps of the areas open and currently closed. For example, officials said the remaining section of the highway between Loomis Plaza and Lassen Peak parking area remains closed because of the ongoing fight with the Dixie Fire and post-fire recovery traffic.

Park officials said the normal $30 vehicle entrance fee is still being collected. They add that the entire park is closed to backpacking and fires.

Here is some more information to know before you plan a trip from park officials:

Manzanita Lake Campground Loops A and B are open for first-come, first-served camping only. A camping fee of $15 is being implemented.

Open trails include Brokeoff Mountain, Ridge Lakes, Lassen Peak, Manzanita Lake, Reflection Lake, Lily Pond, Crags Lake, and Nobles Emigrant Trail to Sunflower Flat. All other trails are closed.

The Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center and Loomis Plaza are open.

There is no drinking water or WiFi in Southwest Area.

The full park was closed initially on Aug. 5, 2021, because of the Dixie Fire. As of Monday night, the fire is 94% contained and has burned about 963,309 acres.

