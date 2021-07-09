Latest California bail reform effort dies for this year

Suspect in Land Park homicide appears in court as zero-bail policies are put in the spotlight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s latest effort to reform the state’s cash bail system won’t move forward this year. Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg said Thursday that he'll try again next year.

He unsuccessfully tried several variations of a new measure after voters in November defeated a law that would have ended cash bail in favor of risk assessments.

His initial bill cleared the Senate but ran into opposition in the more conservative Assembly ahead of Friday’s legislative deadline.

The California District Attorneys Association gained new traction in opposing the measure this week when a parolee was charged in the slaying of a Sacramento woman found dead inside her burning home.

