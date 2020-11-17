Expiring learner’s permits for student drivers extended in California

Student drivers will have a bit more time to get their prerequisites finished for their provisional license.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In an effort to give students drivers a bit more time to get their provisional license, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending some expiring learner’s permits.

The extension will be for driver's license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021. The DMV hopes the move will ideally give student drivers more time to finish the prerequisites for their provisional license, which include six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.

Eligible permits are extended six months from their date of expiration or to a date 24 months from the date of applications, whichever is earlier.

Officials said law enforcement was aware of the extension and that drivers didn't need anything in regard to the extension.

Permits expiring between March 1 and Nov. 30 have already been extended. Commercial learner’s permits that expire between March and December were also extended through Dec. 31, 2020, to align with federal guidelines.

