Sacramento native LeVar Burton announced as the 2022 Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade

The parade is expected to take place on Jan. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento native and former well-known host and executive producer of PBS's “Reading Rainbow” LeVar Burton will be the 2022 Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

Burton will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Los Angeles on Jan. 1, 2022. This year's theme for the 133rd Rose Parade is "Dream. Believe. Achieve.” Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller said the theme, "celebrates education and the determination of those who travel the path from dream to reality."

Burton will also be a part of pre-game celebrations. Click here to watch the Tournament of Roses announcement that took place on the front steps of Tournament House.

Two years ago, June 11 was named LeVar Burton Day in Sacramento. The former Meadowview's Richfield Park was also renamed for LeVar Burton. And throughout the years, he remained in the hearts and minds of people around the world. Most recently he created social media buzz when was announced as guest host of 'Jeopardy!' following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9