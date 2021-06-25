Lincoln man missing after camping trip in Sierra County in late May

Russell Chris Voges of Lincoln, Calif. was reported missing by his family on June 4 after he did not return home from his camping trip.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Sierra County are trying to locate a Lincoln man who left for a camping trip in the area in late May and has not been seen since.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Chris Voges of Lincoln, Calif. was reported missing by his family on June 4 after he did not return home from his camping trip. Voges family told investigators he said he was only going to be gone for a few days and left for his trip on Sunday, May 30.

Voges took with him the family dog, a white female pit bull named Penny. A physical description of Voges was not given but investigators did provide a photo of him.

Investigators say Voges left at 9 p.m. on May 30 and his last-known whereabouts were pinged by cell phone data in Nevada City at 1:30 a.m. on May 31.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer later found Voges’ truck – a maroon 1994 Ford Ranger – parked with its wheels chocked on Henness-Pass Road, also called Dog Valley Road, just west of the Milton Reservoir.

Investigators did not say when CHP located Voges’ truck but said a search and rescue operation ensued for seven days in the area following its discovery. Unfortunately, the search teams did not turn up anything.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows of Voges’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-289-3700.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Restaurant killing suspect had warrant out for his arrest after he skipped court hearing