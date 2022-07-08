Lindsay Piper, stepmother of Roman Lopez sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

An autopsy following Lopez's death revealed Roman had been severely starved and dehydrated at the time of death.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The stepmother of Roman Lopez, the child found dead in his parent's basement in 2020, was sentenced Friday.

According to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, Lindsay Piper was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jordan Piper and Roman's stepmother Lindsay Piper were charged with multiple criminal counts of child abuse, poisoning, and torture in February.

Lindsay Piper, who initially plead not guilty to second-degree murder charges, has changed her plea to no contest.

Currently, Lindsay Piper faces murder, child abuse, torture, and poisoning charges. While Jordan Piper faces murder, child abuse, torture, and failure to provide charges. Jordan is expected back in court on July 29.

Lopez was just 11 years old when he was found dead in the Pipers' basement.

He was reported missing in January 2020 just two months after he, his father, his stepmother, and their seven other children moved into the Placerville home.

Placerville police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death following a search of the family's home where police did not find anything. However, after a second search, police said they found the child's body in a storage bin hidden in their basement.

An autopsy following Lopez's death revealed he had been severely starved and dehydrated at the time of death.

