11 injured in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the fire department said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES — At least 11 people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott said five of the injured were taken to hospitals, including one person in serious condition.

