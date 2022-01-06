x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

Officials say Jonathan Flagler had been a firefighter for 21 years and is survived by a wife and two sons.

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County firefighter has died after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire. 

Firefighter Jonathan Flagler was part of a crew that responded to a fire before dawn Thursday in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone says Flagler was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday call and was pulled out by other firefighters. He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. 

Officials say Flagler had been a firefighter for 21 years and is survived by a wife and two sons.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Auburn Firefighters reflect 1 year after losing one of their own to job-related cancer

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

In Other News

California Drought: Aircraft tech hopes to help conserve even more water in California