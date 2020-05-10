Los Gatos widow sues a Sacramento area spiritual healer after losing home and belongings

A Los Gatos woman is suing a Sacramento area spiritual healer after she lost her home and belongings.

LOS GATOS, Calif. — A Los Gatos widow, Victoria Nelson, is suing Tammy Adams, a Granite Bay spiritual healer, after she lost her home and belongings.

On her website, Adams says she speaks with your guardian angels and spirit guides to find you answers. She states she is an intuitive life coach and states on her website she helps people regain their power and take back what belongs to them.

Nelson said she is trying to take back what she claims Adams took of hers.

“She had taken control over my house, all my belongings, and later on she moved everything out,” Nelson said. “I found out in the last couple of weeks I went to get an inventory of my things they found in storage bins”

Nelson is suing to get back her home.

The lawsuit details how she first got introduced to Adams after a trip to Mount Shasta.

“That’s when my relationship with Tammy started off as a real close friend,” Nelson said. “I believed in her and from then on I gave her my power of attorney because I felt she was going to truly help me with my finances and that’s something I couldn’t do once my husband passed away.”

According to the lawsuit, Nelson relied on her husband on their finances and said Adams took advantage of her. Nelson said Adams instilled fear in her and kept her away from friends and family, the lawsuit alleges.

In the lawsuit, she stated Adams convinced her that the government was going to take her house if she didn’t sign it over to the House of Angels Foundation, an organization founded by Adams.

She got her to move to a Sacramento home on Arden Way where she felt unsafe, according to the lawsuit. She said she slept on a stained mattress with no sheets, was alone, and afraid to go outside.

Nelson said she wasn’t able to go back to her Los Gatos home since she no longer owned it.

After six weeks, Nelson reached out to a family member, Julie Cane.

She is still without her belongings or the house she lived in for 40 years.

“I’m still in the shock of how she could rip me off like that and not care about any of my family belongings or everything that I inherited from my family,” Nelson said. “All of the decorations that gave me joy. All of it is gone.”

We reached out to Adams and her representative sent us back a statement saying she was helping Nelson with an abusive stalker and that Nelson was thankful. She also states Nelson wanted to turn the Los Gatos home into a place for children and families receiving cancer treatment but then changed her mind after reconnecting with family. In addition, Adams states she offered to return the home but Nelson refused and decided to file a lawsuit instead.

“I know everything sounds really far out,” Nelson said. “It was far out but at the time I was totally scared and if you believe in someone as a friend and a confidant that’s who she was with me at the time so now I know that everything was set up only to rip me off.”

We reached out to several other people on Tammy Adams’s Yelp page.

One woman, Katherine Griffin, said she paid thousands of dollars for services including a healing program. However, Griffin is in disputes with her credit card company for some of her money since she says Adams did not show up.

Another woman, Linda Minarik, showed ABC10 her receipts. She said she spent over $44,000 which included healing work and a retreat but claims she didn’t receive all the healing work services. She said it’s been difficult to get a hold of Adams.

“I would also like to make sure people are not subject to the same thing,” Minarik said. “The thing that bothered me the most is that I could never depend on her and that really undermines confidence.”

We reached out to Adams on their claims. She acknowledges working with all three women but says their dissatisfaction was not a result of her abilities as a psychic or intuitive healer.

She also states after 30 years in business the “few complaints” she received were never that she was fake or not good at what she does.

However, the women ABC10 spoke to said they are speaking out because of their experience.

“Please help even if you’re fearful,” Nelson said. “I’m fearful even talking right now but I’m willing to do it because I don’t want her to do this to other people please help.”

Adams and the other defendants have filed a response to the lawsuit. In the response, they denied the allegations and said the fear Nelson had was not because of their actions but because of a man who they claim stalked her.