A handful of Lowe's stores throughout California are closing due to underperformance, the corporation announced early Monday morning.

Among the 20 U.S. stores closing down throughout the country, four stores in California will close down by the end of the company's 2018 fiscal year on Feb. 1, 2019. Two of the four closures are in Northern California in San Francisco and San Jose, while the other two are in the Los Angeles area, Irvine and Aliso Viejo.

The other 16 U.S. store closures vary from locations in Alabama, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York, among others, the company said.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Lowe's added that, despite the closures, associates currently employed at those locations will be transitioned to "similar roles" at nearby stores, if available.

In addition to the 20 U.S. closures, Lowe's will also close 31 Canadian stores.

