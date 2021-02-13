Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Mojave Desert in California

RIDGECREST, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.
The earthquake occurred Friday shortly before 4 p.m. roughly 40 miles from Ridgecrest, California.
It was reported at a depth of 1.5 miles. An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur annually in California and Nevada. Two earthquakes — magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1, respectively — in the region in 2019 shook the small desert town of Ridgecrest.
No fatalities were reported, which authorities attributed to the remote location of the Mojave Desert, but the quakes buckled highways and ruptured gas lines that sparked several house fires.
WATCH NEXT: ShakeAlert - Earthquake Early Warning System: What you need to know | Earthquake Ready or Not
The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system is rolling out to all of California and will soon be available in Washington and Oregon. But exactly how much warning will it give us? And if you do receive an alert on your smartphone, what should you do? Here's what you need to know about ShakeAlert and a look at other countries that have had an early earthquake warning system in place for years.