Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Mojave Desert in California

It was reported at a depth of 1.5 miles. An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur annually in California and Nevada. Two earthquakes — magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1, respectively — in the region in 2019 shook the small desert town of Ridgecrest.

The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system is rolling out to all of California and will soon be available in Washington and Oregon. But exactly how much warning will it give us? And if you do receive an alert on your smartphone, what should you do? Here's what you need to know about ShakeAlert and a look at other countries that have had an early earthquake warning system in place for years.