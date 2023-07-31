x
California

Body discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, homicide detectives investigating

A body has been discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, California, and detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death

MALIBU, Calif. — A body was discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, California, on Monday and detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to the Malibu Lagoon State Beach around 10:15 a.m. Monday and found the person inside the barrel, officials said. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department provided few details, saying homicide investigators had taken over the case.

The person's gender, age and cause of death were not immediately available.

