CLOSED | Malls, businesses and medical centers close before Sacramento-area protests

Kaiser Permanente closed several medical centers on Monday in preparation of protests in downtown Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Businesses around the nation have started boarding up windows and doors in order to keep rioters from looting their establishments during or after protests.

The protests stem from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed some locations for safety reasons. But it's not only large retailers closing up shop; small mom-and-pop restaurants have closed during the protests in order to keep their staff safe.

In some places, their stores have been burned, broken into or looted as protests turned violent.

Adding to the list of closures is Kaiser Permanente.

According to Kaiser Permanente staff, all facilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Downtown Commons Medical Offices, the Sports Medicine Center and the Mental Health facility were closed on Monday.

"The safety of our members and staff is our highest priority," said Kaiser Permanente in a statement to ABC10. "Kaiser Permanente is continuing to actively monitor activity in downtown Sacramento and is in communication wit the Sacramento Police Department."

Downtown Sacramento isn't the only region to see closures.

The Westfield Galleria reopened after two months due to the coronavirus. Ten days later, the mall has closed again. The Galleria announced the closure on Facebook. According to staff, the mall plans on reopening Tuesday, June 2.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville Out of an abundance of caution, Westfield Galleria at Roseville IS CLOSED TODAY Monday, June 1st. For questions, please reach out to 916.787.2000.

