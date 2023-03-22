5 injured in Mammoth Lakes condo explosion

The cause of the explosion hasn’t been released yet

Example video title will go here for this video

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Five people were injured Wednesday after an explosion at a condominium complex in Mammoth Lakes.

According to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, it happened at the Val D’Isere Condominiums around 9:30 a.m. First responders found a building collapsed next to the pool.

Two complex workers were seen in the debris, and one needed to be pulled out of the snow. The two were taken to Mammoth Hospital.

Then, a man told first responders his wife and son were trapped inside their home. Rescuers found the son in the bedroom and the wife in the kitchen. The son was taken to Mammoth Hospital while the wife was airlifted.

A fifth person was also taken to the hospital.

The surrounding buildings are being evaluated. The cause of the explosion hasn’t been released yet.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Strong storm slams California following Fujiwhara phenomenon