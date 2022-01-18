x
Man charged with killing nurse, 70, at Los Angeles bus stop

A customer found Brianna Kupfer dead on the floor Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the suspect a 31-year-old transient.

LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of attacking and killing a 70-year-old woman at a Los Angeles bus stop has been charged with murder. 

Sandra Shells was attacked last Thursday at a downtown bus stop near Union Station while on her way to work as a nurse at LA County-USC Medical Center. She died Sunday at a hospital. Prosecutors have charged a 48-year-old man with murder.

 Meanwhile LA officials have offered a $250,000 reward in the unrelated stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman across town. A customer found Brianna Kupfer dead on the floor Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the suspect a 31-year-old transient.

Read the full AP story here.

