Man killed after car crashes near Dixon

DIXON, Calif. — A man was killed Thursday after crashing his car into a bridge wall in Dixon.

California Highway Patrol in Solano County said in a Facebook post the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday, April 29, along westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Oday Road in Dixon.

Officers found a blue Mazda 6 had crashed into the bridge wall on I-80. CHP still does not know why the car crashed into the wall, but that the driver was the only person in the car and was the only car involved in the crash.

CHP said that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the accident.

CHP - Solano is still investigating the cause of the crash, but are asking anyone with information or witnessed the crash to call CHP Solano Area at 707-428-2100.

