GUERNEVILLE, Calif. — 10:20 a.m. UPDATE:

Authorities in Northern California say a man drowned in floodwaters trying to get to his home, where three children were trapped.

The Humboldt Sheriff's Office says in a statement Thursday that deputies were sent Wednesday night to the house in Ferndale, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of two California towns cut off by water from a river that broke its banks.

The statement says the man was walking to his home from a barn through up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water when he was carried away by the fast-moving current.

Authorities found his body Thursday. His name has not been made public.

The office says three people tried to reach the man by driving a tractor through the floodwaters but the tractor stalled and they couldn't get to him in time.

It says deputies in a boat rescued the three people from the tractor and the children from the home.

ORIGINAL STORY

Floodwaters that turned two Northern California wine country communities into islands reachable only by boat began receding Thursday as a rain-engorged river finally peaked after swamping thousands of homes and businesses.

The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco crested at more than 46 feet (14 meters) Wednesday night, Sonoma County officials said. The water is not expected to return to the river's banks until late Thursday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officials received no calls for help overnight from hundreds of people who stayed in their homes instead of heeding evacuation orders.

The river frequently floods in rainy weather but it had not reached that level in 25 years. The estimated 2,000 inundated buildings were mainly in and around the community of Guerneville, said Briana Khan, a Sonoma County spokeswoman.

"Guerneville has essentially become an island," Khan said. The nearby town of Monte Rio also was isolated when roads leading to it were swamped.

RELATED: Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

RELATED: Rain-swollen Cache Creek threatens town of Yolo

RELATED: Snowplow hits car buried in snow, woman inside rescued

The river was one of several in Northern California that was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms that also dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock issued an emergency order to help keep up the supply of heating fuel amid frigid temperatures.

No injuries were reported in the Guerneville area and by Wednesday night the rain had eased but about 3,500 people in two dozen river communities remained under evacuation orders.

In addition, two sewage treatment plants were not working, leading to concerns about potential sewage spills, she added.

Elsewhere in the western U.S., two Amtrak trains together carrying nearly 300 passengers stopped and reversed directions because of an avalanche that closed railroad tracks in the Sierra Nevada and shut down service between Sacramento and Reno, Nevada.

PHOTOS: Russian River flooding in Northern California Jay Michael Tucker kayaks through the flooded Surrey Resort as the Russian River flows through it in Guerneville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above its banks Friday. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) A man cheers as he kayaks in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, north of San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The rain that swamped the area came from a storm system that also dumped heavy snow in the mountains of California and Nevada and in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. (AP Photo/Michael Short) Flood waters of the Russian River reach a road sign in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/Michael Short) Bruce MacDonell carries his neighbor, Annie Lovell, through a flooded area of Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above it's banks. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Pacific Gas & Electric workers and a canoe are seen on a street flooded by the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/Michael Short) This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows a flooded house in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows an SUV submerged along a flooded street in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) Bruce MacDonell, center, rows people over a flooded area of Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. In California, rainwater drained from saturated landscapes even as a new system moved into northern areas of the state and more heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Part of the River Bend recreation area are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) A shuttered miniature golf course is flooded in Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above it's banks. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Jay Michael Tucker kayaks through the flooded Surrey Resort as the Russian River flows through it in Guerneville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above its banks Friday. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

In Idaho, the mountain town of Stanley became marooned Wednesday after all three highways leading to the town were closed because of drifting snow, avalanches and the risk of more slides.

Several areas in California set record-high rainfall totals, including nearby Santa Rosa, which had nearly 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in one day. The often-waterlogged Venado weather station 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Guerneville recorded more than 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in 48 hours.

Dozens of people were rescued from cars that became stranded after drivers tried to cross flooded roads.

Nina Sheehan, who is visiting from North Carolina, had to abandon her rental SUV after it got stuck in a flooded hotel parking lot.

"We made a decision to take the rental car through the waist-high water and we got two thirds of the way and then the car stalled," she said.

Rhondell Rasmus had pulled to the side of a road too flooded to cross in Sebastopol in Sonoma County late Tuesday night and emergency dispatchers told her to wait for help. But just before dawn, she awoke to find the car was nearly submerged and she was out of gas.

"The water just came up so fast next to my car, it was crazy," she told the Press-Democrat newspaper of Santa Rosa.

She wound up in an emergency shelter, bringing with her a handbag, a backpack and a pair of rain boots.

In Guerneville, streets became seas of muddy brown water. Jeff Bridges, a hotel co-owner who is president of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce, spent the day canoeing through town and gave a ride to a couple and their dog who were stranded in a low-lying apartment.

Five people whose homes were flooded were bunking down at his two-bedroom home.

"We saw quite a few fish swimming by my front porch," he said.

Bridges said this flood was the fourth he's experienced in 33 years and the locals took the disaster calmly.

"It's the price you pay to live in paradise," he said. "Buffalo, New York puts up with blizzards. Miami and Houston put up with hurricanes...we have floods."

However, Bridges said it will take weeks to clean up his R3 Hotel, as he has done in past floods. More than 8 feet of water inundated the 23-room business.

"Anything that's been flooded you've got to rip it out, sanitize everything...and rebuild," he said, but added nonchalantly: "Everything's fixable."

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

Yolo County Emergency Services preparing for Cache Creek flooding

For the past few days, the operation center for Yolo County Emergency Services has been monitoring the major rain storm. Now, crews are preparing for the worst as Cache Creek continues to grow dangerously high.