California man dies after Santa Rosa police officers use stun gun twice

Eight officers and a sergeant from the Santa Rosa Police Department are on paid administrative leave after a man died in custody.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — California police used a stun gun twice in under a minute on a 40-year-old man last week.

He died in their custody less than an hour later.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released details of Jordan Pas' encounter with Santa Rosa police officers on Nov. 18.

The sheriff's office did not say which officers used their stun guns and whether an autopsy had been completed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff says Pas' autopsy was completed last week but did not provide details.

