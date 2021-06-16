Man drowns while trying to save brother near New Melones Reservoir

The 35-year-old man disappeared underwater while trying to swim back to the boat after his brother made it back safely.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A 35-year-old man died near the dam at the New Melones Reservoir after jumping into the water while trying to save his brother from drowning on Tuesday, according to Calaveras County Sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials say witnesses said a 35-year-old man went into the water after his 33-year-old brother began to have trouble swimming after he jumped from the boat. The younger sibling made it back to the boat safely after someone threw him a floatation device.

The older brother then had trouble swimming back before going disappearing underwater. The people on the boat notified county deputies after they found his body.

Sheriff's officials did not release the identities of those involved out of respect for the victim's family. They remind swimmers to always wear a floatation device, stay within designated swim and avoid using alcohol before swimming.

