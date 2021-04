The fight happened near the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was involved in a fight near a Sacramento grocery store on Thursday, police officials said.

Police said two men fought near the Grocery Outlet in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue. They didn’t say what led up to the fight or released their identities.

Officers arrested the second man on assault charges.

